Council Member Comments on South End Neighborhood Council’s Recent ‘Compassionate Tacoma’ Recognition – The Suburban Times

“I (Joe Bushnell) recently nominated the South End Neighborhood Council (SENCo) for the Mayor’s Compassionate Tacoma recognition in honor of its members’ inspirational and transformative efforts to create safe, healthy and beautiful community gathering spaces in Tacoma’s South End. It is a recognition well deserved.



“With determination and a clear vision for the future, SENCo members have strategized to breath new life into Tacoma’s South End one site at a time, starting with the intersection of 72nd and D streets. One community group at a time, SENCo members have worked tirelessly to inspire and motivate others. Fueled by their unwavering belief that every individual has the power to make a difference, Andrea Haug and Rachel Wilkie have been particularly influential in this regard as SENCo’s Chair and Vice Chair.



“SENCo’s remarkable project introduced more than 30 trees and a 40-foot mural along a retaining wall at the intersection of 72nd and D streets. Visibly passionate about their work, SENCo members were able to mobilize more than 60 residents to participate in the tree planting event. SENCo also held many successful litter clean-ups and other community events at this location.

“The City Council has prioritized investments in areas identified as ‘low opportunity’ on its Equity Index. SENCo was able to tap into resources and support available through the City, like its solid waste services, the Depave Program, and Adopt-a-Spot and Neighborhood Litter Patrol programs. They also obtained a Community Arts Project grant, a Special Events grant, and City Council contingency funds for curb stops. SENCo’s success is a powerful reminder of how impactful many of the City’s programs are, where they are most needed.

“I invite the South End community and other communities across Tacoma to honor SENCo’s work at SENCo’s celebratory block party (72nd and D streets in Tacoma) on June 24, 2023, from 11 AM to 3 PM. There is no cost to attend this family-friendly event, which is open to all community members across Tacoma.”