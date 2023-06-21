Partners for Parks Announces Campaign Leadership Team for H-Barn Restoration Project – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks is pleased to announce its campaign leaders for the H-Barn project, a public-private partnership with the City of Lakewood to preserve and renovate a 120-year-old barn complex at Fort Steilacoom Park. These individuals were selected based upon the belief that the motivating force behind any successful appeal is leadership by persons recognized as being influential and successful community leaders. With this in mind, the Honorary Campaign Chairs for the H-Barn Project are:

Ron Banner

Andie Gernon

LTG Bill Harrison

Natalie Humphrey

Jo-Ethyl Smith

Partners for Parks has also enlisted a Legacy Task Force to measure progress and provide support and oversight for the Board of Directors.

Members of the Legacy Task Force Committee are:

Dave Betz, PFP Board and Task Force Chair

Sylvia Allen, PFP Board Treasurer

Ron Banner, Supt., Clover Park School Dist.

David Boyd, Community leader & advocate

Alan Billingsley, PFP Board & Leadership Awareness Co-Chair

Mary Dodsworth, PFP Board Secretary & Director of Lakewood Parks & Rec

Phil Eng, PFPBoard & Board Division Co-Chair

James Guerrero, Community Leader and Founder of Guerrero Architects

Emily Happy, The Philanthropy Collective

Dr. Jurgen Huck, Community leader & advocate

Kris Kauffman, Community leader & advocate

Sydna Koontz, PFP Board & Speakers Bureau Chair

Hallie McCurdy, PFP Board, Vice President

Taylor Johnson, Clark Construction Company

Sally Saunders, PFP Board President & Board Division Co-Chair

Dwight Williams, Community leader & advocate

The H-Barn Project will preserve and renovate a 120-year-old barn complex, turning it into a unique multi-purpose facility for the community. With a project goal of $7.5 million, Partners for Parks is leading a $3.5 million fundraising effort within the private sector that will, in turn, make possible a $4 million public investment from the City of Lakewood.

Last month, the partnership announced a pacesetting gift of $1 million from the Names Family Foundation.

PFP Board President Sally Saunders said she is grateful for the leadership demonstrated by the campaign team, as well as others on the board of directors, and for their counsel, enthusiasm, dedication and commitment.

“We invite our community to partner with us in an effort to preserve and restore this historic landmark,” she said.

To learn more about the H-Barn Restoration Project, joining the board, or other volunteer service in support of this historic campaign, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.