Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April of 2023.

The following students earned degrees:

Lakewood

Luke Bolt, bachelor of science in kinesiology: exercise science, magna cum laude

Claire Broughton, bachelor of arts in cinematic arts: audio production/film and video production, summa cum laude

Brenna Sclair, bachelor of science in exercise science, summa cum laude

University Place

Lyla Roy, bachelor of arts in business administration: marketing, summa cum laude

