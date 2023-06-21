 Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local Students Earn Degrees from George Fox University

Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in April of 2023. 

The following students earned degrees:

Lakewood

  • Luke Bolt, bachelor of science in kinesiology: exercise science, magna cum laude
  • Claire Broughton, bachelor of arts in cinematic arts: audio production/film and video production, summa cum laude
  • Brenna Sclair, bachelor of science in exercise science, summa cum laude

University Place

  • Lyla Roy, bachelor of arts in business administration: marketing, summa cum laude

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees. 

