Letter: The Heart of the Matter is the Heart – The Suburban Times

Three months ago, today I lost the dearest treasure on all the earth to me. My precious wife of 50 years married succumbed to her long, long battle with cancer.

On the occasion of our Golden Anniversary, our dear sweet children presented us with a 1974 green – ‘it had to be green’ – Volkswagen bug. A half-century before we had driven away on our honeymoon in a bug of matching color.

How many miles we’d traveled together. How many memories we shared. And a few destinations yet awaited us – thanks to this wonderful gift to recall those days – to travel together down that road again.

As I write this the bug is in the shop. It’s broken, in need of repair.

Like my heart.