In Their Honor – The Suburban Times

In Their Honor

Please take a few minutes to watch this video about the University Place Veterans Plaza in Cirque Park. This public-private partnership demonstrates the hard work of the University Place Veterans Plaza Organization 501(c3) members as well as the City of U.P.’s commitment to its veterans, their families and current active-duty personnel, including those from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM who continue to support the City as our Community Connector Partner.

The 17-year effort to create an official veterans plaza in U.P. came to fruition on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022 when the Plaza was officially dedicated.

