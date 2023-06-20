Clover Park School District Retirees Honored at Reception – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District (CPSD) held its annual Retirement Reception on June 12. Thirty staff members retired from CPSD during the 2022-23 school year.
Each retiree in attendance was honored by their supervisor and given a certificate and pin for their many years of service and dedication to students. CPSD thanks each retiree for their hard work and commitment to the district’s goal of creating promising futures.
“We have a talented group of staff in CPSD that significantly impact our community’s children in a positive way every day,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “We are fortunate that our retirees have spent years, and even decades, in the district applying their expertise and skills to help cultivate that impact. We wish them luck as they embark on their next adventures.”
Our 2023 retirees are:
- Ann Bender, Hillside Elementary School
- Marina Estrada, Four Heroes Elementary School
- Lysa Garber, Lochburn Middle School
- Carole Green, Publications
- Cheryl Hall, Student Nutrition
- Sang Han, Maintenance and Operations
- Lynnette Hellner, Transportation
- Eugene Hiley, Transportation
- Frances Jackson, Early Learning
- Pete Jones, Transportation
- Soon Kim, Lakeview Hope Academy
- Joyce Klas, Meriwether Elementary School
- Betty Knauf, Thomas Middle School
- Balarie McLeod, Rainier Elementary School
- Michelle Morrison, Teaching and Learning
- Nancy Mrachek-Peterson, Rainier Elementary School
- Sang Na, Maintenance and Operations
- Elizabeth Pena, Firwood Secondary School
- Ralph Preston, Maintenance and Operations
- Robert Roswell, Maintenance and Operations
- Linda Sablan, Lochburn Middle School
- Sharon Shepherd, Lakeview Hope Academy
- Karen Stillmaker, Tillicum Elementary School
- Erik Strenge, Thomas Middle School
- Susan Thompkins, Special Education
- Theresa Tillman, Custer Elementary School
- Michael Vaughn, Maintenance and Operations
- Daniel Vela, Early Learning
- Bernice Yoder, Lochburn Middle School
- Maria Zavala, Four Heroes Elementary School
