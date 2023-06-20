City of Destiny Awards June 21 – The Suburban Times

The City of Destiny Awards will be presented with a ceremony at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall (2727 East D Street in Tacoma) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. presentations will be made by Tacoma City Council Members and City Executive Leadership, with performances by Tacoma City Ballet and Tacoma musician Sam Parker.

The event begins with a reception at 5 PM. with complimentary refreshments. Rod Koon reprises his long-standing role of emcee as the award ceremony begins at 6 PM.

“It is with great joy we illuminate the contributions of the individuals and groups that generously give of themselves,” said Jessica Johnston, Committee Chair for the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee. “We look forward to celebrating them and their inspiration to our city at this year’s ceremony.”

Since 1987, the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee has honored over 320 outstanding local volunteers through its City of Destiny Awards. The 2023 honors will recognize dedicated leaders and volunteers that have made an impact through their actions making Tacoma a more caring and compassionate community. More information on this year’s honorees can be found on the Tacoma Venue & Events website.

Community members are invited to attend the ceremony to hear the inspiring stories of people making a difference in Tacoma. The event will be filmed for broadcast and will be available on TV Tacoma.

All community members are invited and welcome to attend this free event. Advance reservations are not required. Parking is free. For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/destinyawards.