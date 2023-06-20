 2023 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered – The Suburban Times

2023 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District will offer free lunch for children 18 years and younger this summer at several district schools. The program is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Services Program.

Meals will be served as listed below:

SchoolDatesTimes
EvergreenJune 26-July 2110:30-11:15 am
Four HeroesJune 26-July 2110:30-11:30 am
LakeviewJune 26-July 2110:30-11:30 am
RainierJune 26-July 2110:25-11:30 am
Clover Park HSJune 26-July 2111:30 am-12:00 pm
Lakes HSJune 26-July 2111:30 am-12:00 pm
ThomasJune 26-July 2112:15-12:45 pm
ThomasAug. 7-811:30 am-12:00 pm
HudtloffAug. 7-812:00-12:30 pm
Harrison PrepAug. 7-812:15-12:45 pm

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the school.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD- 3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

