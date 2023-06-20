2023 Free Summer Lunch Program Offered – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District will offer free lunch for children 18 years and younger this summer at several district schools. The program is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Summer Food Services Program.

Meals will be served as listed below:

School Dates Times Evergreen June 26-July 21 10:30-11:15 am Four Heroes June 26-July 21 10:30-11:30 am Lakeview June 26-July 21 10:30-11:30 am Rainier June 26-July 21 10:25-11:30 am Clover Park HS June 26-July 21 11:30 am-12:00 pm Lakes HS June 26-July 21 11:30 am-12:00 pm Thomas June 26-July 21 12:15-12:45 pm Thomas Aug. 7-8 11:30 am-12:00 pm Hudtloff Aug. 7-8 12:00-12:30 pm Harrison Prep Aug. 7-8 12:15-12:45 pm

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis and must be eaten at the school.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD- 3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.