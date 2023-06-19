Lakewood United: Lakewood Police Chief Smith speaks on “Making a Difference!” – The Suburban Times

The public is invited to join us on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:15 a.m. at Burs Restaurant – 6151 Steilacoom Blvd. SW.

Guest Speaker: Police Chief Patrick D. Smith, who recently became the leader of our Lakewood Police Department, will share information on current efforts being made to address safety concerns in our city. With over 32 years serving in law enforcement outside of Washington, Chief Smith brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and fresh eyes on what is needed. How can Lakewood residents support the efforts being made to address these problems? This is an opportunity for citizens to become informed, connected, and empowered to “make a difference”.

Be a morning “early bird” and join the conversation!

Lakewood United News and Meeting Dates