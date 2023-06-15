Across the Fence: Kaput – The Suburban Times

A deck of piquet cards (Photo: Amazon)

Many are the Germanisms in the English language. Germans are among the biggest groups who ever immigrated to the U.S., after all. Therefore, the influence on the language. One of these words that you probably know very well is the term “kaput”. Almost exactly the same pronunciation as in German, just with a little spelling deformity – Germans spell the word “kaputt”.

Kaput as in broken (Photo: Chuttersnap @https://unsplash.com/)

I checked the term’s origin, and interestingly, Wictionary points to French. “Capot” (pronounce cup-‘poh, meaning hood) means the winning of all the tricks by one player in the card game of piquet. I imagine somebody calling out, “Capot!” when winning like this – and it must have made the other players feel pretty destroyed. Especially as they had to pay up, big time. Piquet has first been mentioned in 1535 by French writer François Rabelais. As the card game made its way to the French court and French culture was spreading all across European courts, it is easy to perceive how the word became fashionable to the point of forgetting about its origin.

The German term “kaputt” refers also to physical or mental exhaustion. (Photo: Massimo Sartirana @https://unsplash.com/)

“Kaputt“, or „kaput“, means destroyed, useless, broken, ripped, ruined, etc. In German, it can also be used to describe a person’s state of exhaustion. There are other German terms that are used instead of kaputt, such as futsch (pronounce footsh), hops, hin, hinüber (pronounce hee-‘noohba, i.e. passed), or im Eimer (pronounce im ‘imah, i.e. in the bucket). Only the latter can also be used for the description of a person’s state.

There is even more to explore about “kaputt“! It is also the title song of an album by the Canadian band Destroyer. Here is the video.

And the English written version is even the name of a product brand: https://kaputproducts.com/.

Would you have thought that there is so much to find out about a simple little Germanism? Me neither. I’ll stop here before I’ll be all kaput.