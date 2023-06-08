Kilmer Applauds Inflation Reduction Act Implementation Plan Announcement – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On June 6, 2023, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) applauded the announcement of a $2.6 billion framework to invest in coastal climate resilience through the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation Rep. Kilmer supported in August 2022. This initiative will support communities and people on the frontlines of climate change, dedicating nearly $400 million specifically for Tribal priorities and benefiting coastal communities on the Olympic Peninsula.

“Folks in Washington’s coastal communities are already feeling the impacts of climate change,” said Rep. Kilmer. “NOAA’s implementation plan, announced today, will help deliver critical funds to support the health of our fisheries on the Pacific Coast, ensure Washingtonians can successfully adapt to a changing climate, and reflect the priorities of Tribes in our region. Today’s announcement reflects a powerful commitment by the Biden Administration to protecting marine ecosystems, enhancing our ability to respond to climate change, and keeping our commitments to tribal nations.”

“Under President Biden’s leadership, we are making the most significant direct investment in climate resilience in the nation’s history,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “As part of our more than $2.6 billion investment in regional coastal resiliency and conservation projects, we will be dedicating $390 million directly to Tribal priorities for habitat restoration and bolstering fish populations, and supplying crucial funding to ensure our coastal communities are better prepared for the effects of climate change.”

“This massive investment will go a long way in helping NOAA prepare communities for natural disasters and more effectively address the environmental and economic impacts to help millions recover from these events,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “It’s no mistake that NOAA finds its home in the Commerce Department, where we remain fully committed to its mission.”

“We are investing in America and empowering communities to understand and take action to address their risks to climate change and ensure they continue to thrive now and into the future,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “We can’t do it alone and look forward to engaging partners, building resilience, and supporting conservation with this funding.”

The $2.6 billion in climate investments will support coastal communities’ resilience to changing climate conditions through funding and technical assistance for capacity building, transformational projects that help protect communities from storms and flooding, the creation of quality climate-related jobs, and improved delivery of climate services to communities and businesses. These programs include:

Tribal Priorities ($390 million): NOAA will provide funding specifically for tribes to support habitat restoration, fish passage, capacity building, science, fish hatcheries, and Pacific salmon.

Climate Resilience Regional Challenge ($575 million): NOAA will fund a new competitive grant program that will invest in holistic, collaborative approaches to coastal resilience at regional scales. This will include two funding tracks: Regional Collaborative Building and Strategy Development, and Implementation of Resilience and Adaptation Actions. Details will be available in early summer.

Climate-Ready Fisheries ($349 million): NOAA will support projects to conserve fisheries and protected species in coastal regions around the country. This work will enable NOAA to build dynamic fisheries management systems that incorporate climate and ecosystem environmental data to support management decisions.

Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators ($100 million): NOAA will fund a new competitive business accelerator program to fill a critical unmet market need. These accelerators will support businesses with coastal and ocean-based resilience products and services related to NOAA’s mission as they navigate commercialization pathways. These businesses will help communities prepare for, adapt to, and build resilience to changing climate conditions. Details will be available in early summer 2023. NOAA will also advance existing resilience-related funding opportunities, through programs such as the National Oceanographic Partnership Program and the Ocean Technology Partnership program.

Climate-Ready Workforce ($60 million): NOAA will meet the emerging and existing needs of employers by placing workers in high-quality jobs that enhance climate resilience. Funding will also aid training and support services that will help American workers advance their careers and implement climate resilience efforts within the public and private sectors. Details on this new competition will be available in early summer.

The framework for the $2.6 billion also includes additional funding for high-quality project applications received through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law competitions, non-competitive funding for the Integrated Ocean Observation System, support for marine and Great Lakes sanctuary designations, Technical Assistance to states, localities, tribes, and other partners, and funding for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund. The second round of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Climate Ready Coasts Notices of Funding Opportunities is expected this summer.

NOAA’s remaining Inflation Reduction Act funding will also support critical infrastructure improvements for NOAA facilities that are essential to NOAA’s mission, including the Northwest Fisheries Science Center in Seattle, Washington; construction of two charting and mapping research vessels, as well as critical mid-life repairs for NOAA Fisheries survey vessels; high-performance computing capacity; and facilities projects at multiple national marine sanctuaries, including at the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary.