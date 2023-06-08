JBLM Airshow returns July 15-16 – The Suburban Times

The JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo is July 15-16 on McChord Field. Here are the transportation and parking plans for the General Public to include free, bus shuttles and on-base parking. https://youtu.be/2x0K-mLZueM. For DOD ID Cardholders, visit https://youtu.be/gHqd5wCDdpM.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply