JBLM Airshow returns July 15-16 – The Suburban Times

JBLM Airshow returns July 15-16

The JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo is July 15-16 on McChord Field. Here are the transportation and parking plans for the General Public to include free, bus shuttles and on-base parking. https://youtu.be/2x0K-mLZueM. For DOD ID Cardholders, visit https://youtu.be/gHqd5wCDdpM.

