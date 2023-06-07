Strickland Introduces Bill To Ensure Small Farms Have Equitable Access To USDA Programs – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On June 6, 2023, U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Representatives Alma Adams (D-NC) and Jim McGovern (D-MD) introduced the bicameral Office of Small Farms Establishment Act, which would create an Office of Small Farms at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Nearly 90% of all farms in Washington state and the vast majority of farms in the U.S. are operated by small, family farmers, but too often they lack the operational support to take full advantage of the grants and assistance programs offered by USDA,” said Representative Strickland. “The Office of Small Farms Establishment Act would ensure the resilience of the country’s food systems, invest in minority-owned farms that are often left behind, and recognize the challenges facing small farms today.”

“Small farms are the heart and soul of our agricultural landscape, contributing to our economy, food security, and the resilience of our local food supply chains,” said Senator Booker. “It’s time we do more to ensure that all farmers, regardless of the size of their farms, have equitable access to the support they need to flourish. This bill will create an office dedicated to serving the needs of small farmers and helping them access USDA services including loans, technical assistance, and critical conservation programs. We must build a future where even the smallest farm has equal opportunities to succeed and contribute to a sustainable and thriving food system.”

“Almost 2 million farms and ranches in the United States are operated by small family farmers,” said Representative Adams. “The Office of Small Farms Establishment Act would empower these famers with the tools they need to make the most of USDA’s grant and assistance programs. Small family farms often lack the resources to apply for the very programs that could help them the most, and historically underserved farmers are more likely to operate their farms at a smaller scale. I’m proud to join my colleagues in sponsoring the Office of Small Farms Establishment Act in order to preserve our shrinking family farmland, and preserve our sources of food, nourishment, and agriculture far into the future. All North Carolina farmers – rural and urban; small, medium, and large – deserve better than a one-size-fits-all approach.”

“Massachusetts is home to over 7,000 farms—and small farms are our agricultural backbone,” said Representative McGovern. “Every farm ought to have access to the same resources and support no matter their scale. The Office of Small Farms would partner closely with small farmers to help them learn about USDA programs and apply for grants. When every farm is given what they need to succeed, we grow closer to building more resilient local food systems for all Americans.”

The Office of Small Farms would directly serve small farmers with grants and technical assistance and ensure that all USDA programs are designed to meet the needs of small farmers. Small acreage farms make up 89% of all farms in Washington state, 70% of all farms in the U.S. and are vital to rural economic growth, food security, and local food supply chains. However, USDA programs often favor large-scale farms and operations due to disadvantages small farms face, including staff shortages, program design, and resource gaps.

The Office of Small Farms Establishment Act would overcome many of the challenges small farms face and ensure equitable access to USDA programs by establishing an Office of Small Farms to serve as a central hub for operation, financial, and technical support and provide a hotline for farmers to report issues with accessing USDA programs.

The legislation proposes an annual budget of $25 million to carry out these essential functions, with $15 million allocated for the operation of the Office and $10 million dedicated to technical assistance and grants for small-scale operations.

“Small farms play an outsized role in increasing the resilience of our food systems and our nation’s food security, but they do not always receive the support they need from the federal government,” said Tim Fink, Policy Director for American Farmland Trust. “This bill is about ensuring equitable access to the full range of essential support that Congress and USDA already provide to producers through Farm Bill programs. An Office of Small Farms would empower USDA to better examine its programs and delivery systems through the lens of those too often left out. We applaud Senator Booker and Representatives Strickland, Adams, and McGovern for working to level the playing field and ensure that this critical taxpayer support reaches all farmers.”

“It’s high-time that small farms have the same access to USDA funding and programs as their large-scale counterparts,” said Hannah Tremblay, Farm Aid’s Policy & Advocacy Manager. “Farm Aid strongly endorses the Office of Small Farms Establishment Act of 2023, which would enable a wider range of producers access to USDA research, direct technical assistance, and resources. Small, family-run farms are the backbone of rural America and an essential component of our food system; they deserve to be supported in the same way as large-scale, industrial agriculture and this bill is a good first step in that direction.”

Cosponsors for the Office of Small Farms Establishment Act include U.S. Representatives Bennie Thompson (MS-02), Jill Tokuda (HI-02), Suzan DelBene (WA-01), and Jasmine Crockett (TX-30).

A list of endorsing organizations can be found here.

The full text of the bill can be found here.