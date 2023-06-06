 Pierce County Library Board study session about the First Amendment in libraries – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library Board study session about the First Amendment in libraries

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, June 7, 3:30 p.m., study session,the Boardwill learn about the First Amendment and its applicability in public libraries.

The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s Administrative Center at 3005 112th St E, Tacoma. Optional virtual attendance is available via mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/.

Daniel Gottlieb, an attorney with Hillis Clark Martin & Peterson P.S., will give an overview of the First Amendment and the administration of it with access to information for all people in public libraries.

The Board of Trustees does not take public comment or actions at study sessions; such activities occur during regular monthly board meetings.

For more informationhttps://mypcls.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/

