The Shawshank Redemption at Tacoma Little Theatre – A Review – The Suburban Times

“A prisoner’s Lot Is Not a Happy One.” Photo courtesy of Dennis K Photography.

To mis-quote The Pirates of Penzance: “A Prisoner’s Lot Is Not a Happy One.”

“The Shawshank Redemption is a 1994 American film, released in 1994, based on the 1982 Stephen King novella, “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption”. The film tells the story of banker Andy Dufresne . . . who is sentenced to life in Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Over the following two decades, he befriends a fellow prisoner, contraband smuggler Ellis “Red” Redding . . . and becomes instrumental in a money laundering operation led by the prison warden Samuel Norton.” – Wikipedia

In the Tacoma Little Theatre production of The Shawshank Redemption, Mason Quinn plays Andy Dufresne, Mark Peterson plays “Red” and Joseph Grant plays Warden Norton.

Red (Mark Peterson, left) and Warden Stammas (Joseph Grant right) show us their corrupt reality. Photo courtesy of Dennis K Photography.

Mark Peterson as Red tells us about prison life and Joseph Grant as the Warden shows us another part of the reality from the warden and guards’ point of view. The play goes on to illustrate the crushed dreams and efforts of those in prison to be released and their betrayal by the corrupt guards and warden.

Rooster (Paul Richter) & Red (Mark Peterson) give us more gritty reality. Petty and major cruelties speak volumes about the prisoners’ boredom and their hatred of the prison system. A lone individual has little to protect himself from the gang mentality of prison life.

In all the hatred and fear, it was nice to see a friendly face, or rather memories. Playing prisoner Paul “Rico” Rodriguez, was Tony “Ton” Williams. We first saw “Ton”, I think, in the Pirates of Penzance at Lakewood Playhouse and in a number of other shows there. We also appreciated his work at CenterStage in Federal Way for the 2021 production “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol.” The Tacoma Little Theatre program has information on a number of other productions from this excellent cast.

Rooster (Paul Richter, right) & Red (Mark Peterson, left) give us even more gritty reality. Photo courtesy of Dennis K Photography.

We soon also learn that prison guards are not there to protect the prisoners from the other inmates. Hadley (Joshua Johnson) shows us an example of prisoner “protection” by beating Andy (Mason Quinn). Joshua was last seen here in TLT’s Murder on the Orient Express. He has a number of degrees and is another fine example of local talent.

Peg also enjoyed the prison librarian Brook “Brooksie” Hatlen (Roger Iverson). He plays an almost “lifer”. His great passion is to bring a break from the dreary prison life. He pulls one tatty library cart around with a small selection of books, a mix of westerns and mysteries. When he is finally paroled, he can’t face life on the outside; he’s spent almost of his adult life in the Shank. His anticipation of post-prison life brings him a painful anxiety. His frantic antipathy to life outside is so obvious and hard to watch. Bravo, Roger.

It was nice to see a friendly face. Prisoner Paul “Rico” Rodriguez was played by Tony “Ton” Williams, right. Photo courtesy of Dennis K Photography.

Blake R. York directs this production. I liked his comment “I jumped at the chance to direct this show . . . it has been an honor to bring this iconic story to life.” York has done well for and with Tacoma Little Theatre, from his work in set design, construction as well as on stage. (Who, as I do, remember in A Christmas Story Ralphie’s Pepto Bismal pink, giant bunny suit, as worn by Blake.) He also designed the imaginative and very realistic set. Kudos, Blake.

It was nice to note that TLT has a UPS Intern. When we had our TV studio in downtown Tacoma, we attracted UPS students as interns. We made use of their ideas and they loved getting involved, when all they were being offered elsewhere was filing and sweeping up.

Prison guard Hadley (Joshua Johnson, left) shows us an example of prisoner protection for Andy (Mason Quinn, right). Photo courtesy of Dennis K Photography.

(Peg and I met while we were students at the University of Puget Sound and we still visit their concerts and stage productions when we can. And Peg says, visit the Collins Library. They host an annual exhibit of the handmade books by Puget Sound Bookmaking Association (PSBA). The books range from amateur to made by masters.)

The Shawshank Redemption runs thru June 18th and is recommended for ages 16+; younger people may be disturbed by the casual cruelty, language and the dehumanization of the staff and prisoners.

Tickets are available at – https://tacomalittletheatre.csstix.com/event-details.php?e=418