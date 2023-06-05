26th Annual Polynesian Luau – Tickets now available – The Suburban Times

Join Asia Pacific Cultural Center for an exciting and immersive experience at our upcoming 26th Annual Polynesian Luau! Mark your calendars for August 26, 2023, as this event promises to be a celebration of Polynesian culture like no other. Not only is the luau a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant traditions of the Pacific islands, but it also serves as our sole fundraiser of the year, supporting their important cultural initiatives.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. You can also stop by the office or call us at 253-383-3900. Purchase your tickets early, for this event sells out every year.

Please note if you are stopping by the office we have moved temporarily (offices only) to 3513 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404, to get ready for our new building.

From 3 AM to 6 PM, the luau will be filled with enchanting cultural music and dances from the diverse islands of Fiji, Tahiti, Tonga, Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa, and Guam. Prepare to be captivated by the graceful hula dancers, mesmerized by the beats of traditional drums, and swept away by the harmonious melodies of ukuleles and singers. The performances will showcase the rich heritage and stories of these incredible islands, providing an unforgettable experience for attendees. Additionally, attendees can unleash their creativity with arts and craft-making activities, where they can learn traditional Polynesian art forms and create their own unique masterpieces.

Make sure to stay until the end, as the grand finale will feature exhilarating fire knife dances. These daring performances will leave you in awe as skilled performers expertly twirl flaming knives through the air, creating a spectacle that is both thrilling and mesmerizing.

Of course, no luau is complete without a mouthwatering feast, and the Delicious Island Menu will not disappoint. Indulge in succulent roasted pig, savory Sapasui-Chop Suey, flavorful Coconut Salmon, and delicious Teriyaki Chicken. And don’t forget to savor the Island Salad and tropical fruits that will transport your taste buds to the exotic islands of the Pacific.

As if the cultural performances, activities, and delectable cuisine weren’t enticing enough, there will also be great door prizes up for grabs throughout the event. So, make sure to join in the excitement and be in with a chance to win some fantastic surprises!

APCC’s 26th Annual Polynesian Luau is an event not to be missed. It’s an opportunity to support a worthy cause while immersing yourself in the rich and diverse cultures of the Pacific islands. So mark your calendar, gather your friends and family, and get ready for a day of unforgettable experiences at APCC’s Polynesian Luau.