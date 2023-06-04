Letter: The Clover Park School District helped me hear and speak better – The Suburban Times

By Tim Marsh, Lakes High Class of 1966

May was Better Hearing & Speech Month.

I am thankful every month for the Clover Park School District helping me hear and speak better.

With a congenital hearing loss, I benefitted in third grade at Park Lodge School from speech therapist Peggy Pratt of the District working with me. While students were in our classroom next door doing art projects, I was with her learning how to lip read and enunciate correctly.

My parents did all they could to help. They had my hearing tested at the University of Washington in Seattle. Bill Kalenius, a District hearing and speech therapist, helped schedule my UW test. My hearing was also tested in Portland at what is now the Oregon Health & Science University.

I recall Mom taking me several times to an ear, nose and throat medical doctor in Tacoma.

Those in Seattle, Portland and Tacoma all confirmed I could not hear in the higher decibels. At that time my parents were told the technology of hearing aids would not help me.

Today I wear aids in both ears. Even with them, lip reading helps me hear better. (People wearing masks during Covid made lip reading impossible.)

My enunciation, at age 75, is built upon what I learned in third grade at ages 8 and 9.

Both Mrs. Pratt and Mr. Kalenius have passed on. May they continue to rest in peace. I’m forever grateful to them and the Clover Park School District for helping me hear and speak better.