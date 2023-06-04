Parkland-Spanaway Rotary to Host Buffalo Soldier Program, June 6 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Parkland-Spanaway Rotary.

Buffalo Soldier “Proud to Serve” by Don Stivers, 1991.

The Parkland – Spanaway Rotary will be hosting a special program titled “America’s Buffalo Soldiers, Fact, Fiction and More” this coming Tuesday, June 6. Guest speaker will be Phil Raschke, Board Member with the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum.

Program will be held at Chicago Pizza, 15919 Pacific Ave S, in Spanaway. Program is free and open to the public. Seating begins at noon and is on a first come basis. Lunch will be available for purchase. Additional information available at 253-531-6701.