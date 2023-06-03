Summer Italian Exchange Students Coming to Tacoma Region – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nicole Zahour.

Would you like to gain a son or daughter overseas. Practice your language skills and get a nice home cooked Italian meal?

A group Italian high school students from Milan are coming to Tacoma this summer for 4 weeks! They are coming to explore the beautiful PNW and learn all about tech, while practicing their English with an American family.

We are currently looking for local families to place these wonderful students with. Their stay is from June 24th to Juy 22nd. Host Families will receive a stipend of $800 and are required to provide a bed (they can share a room) and 3 meals a day to the student. Families with children, empty nesters and single parents are all welcome to apply.

Hosting is great opportunity to exchange ideas and culture and is a wonderful learning opportunity for you and your children. Bring the world to you.

Host mother Claire said this about hosting, “I can’t express how amazing this experience has been. I feel like we’ve not just gained a daughter but an entire family of friends overseas.”

“This experience will change your life!” 17-year-old Ben from France said after returning back home.

For information on hosting please call Nicole at 617 648-8650 or write nicole@edventours.com