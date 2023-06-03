All together now for Summer Reading at the Pierce County Library System – The Suburban Times

Gather the family and head to the Pierce County Library System for the Summer Reading Program now through Aug. 31, 2023. Join reading challenges with activities, events, prizes and more. This fun, free program is a great way to foster a love of reading for the entire family.

“During the summer, the library provides activities to keep kids busy and help them keep their reading skills sharp for their return to school in the fall,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “Participating in the Summer Reading Program as a family is a great way to enjoy the summer together and support students for year-round success.”

Reading helps kids retain what they’ve learned this school year and prepares them to achieve in the coming school year. The Pierce County Library’s Summer Reading Program challenges students of all ages to read every day and earn prizes such as passes to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium or Northwest Trek and books they can keep, thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation.

The Summer Reading Program also offers events for the whole family. Some events include:

Earth’s Rot Recyclers

Meet recyclers who specialize in rot! Learn about decomposers and meet live worms in a composting bin. For families with kids ages 3-10.

Tuesday, June 27, 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Wednesday, June 28, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Tuesday, July 25, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m., DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11 a.m.-11:45 a.m., Springbrook Park, 12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood

Science Heroes-Saving the Earth Together

Enjoy an action-packed story where unlikely heroes work together to save the planet from a super polluter. For ages 3-10.

Wednesday, July 19, 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4 p.m.-5 p.m., Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Animal Astronauts

Join the Museum of Flight to learn about animal astronauts that have gone to space. Make an Apollo capsule and parachute to safely bring the animal astronaut back to Earth. Ages 5-10.

Saturday, July 8, 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive

Introduction to the Ukulele

Bring a soprano, concert or tenor sized ukulele, or use one available at the library in this workshop. For teens ages 13-18 and adults.

Wednesday, July 19, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Anderson Island Pierce County Library, 11319 Yoman Road and 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m., South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m.-2:15 p.m., Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

It’s Never Too Late to Begin Again-Creativity for Older Adults

It’s never too late to explore or rediscover creativity. Learn easy and useful tools to enhance creativity and in turn, enrich one’s life. For adults.

Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Lakewood City Hall-Council Chambers, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Find more events on the Library’s online calendar at mypcls.org/calendar. Additionally, the Library will make stops in local communities to bring library services, activities and free books to families.

Pick up a reading log for each member of the family at any Pierce County Library. Adult and teen reading logs include bingo while elementary school students’ reading logs come with a full activity book. Families may also pick up take-and-make activities such as summer journals and sun catchers.

The Pierce County Library Foundation sponsors the Summer Reading Program., with support from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Northwest Trek, D.V. and Ida J. McEachern Charitable Trust and the Florence B. Kilworth Foundation.

Find booklists and learn more about the Summer Reading program at summerreading.pcls.us.