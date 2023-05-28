Change coming to entrance of Fort Steilacoom Park – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Due to the road improvement work going on around the entrance to Fort Steilacoom Park, the city had to build a temporary entrance to the park.

The entrance will be altered again on May 30, 2023.

Visitors to Fort Steilacoom Park will now need to take Hipkins Road to North Way and then Elwood Drive and enter Fort Steilacoom Park from a temporary entrance off Elwood Drive.

The change is necessary for the city’s contractor to reconstruct access to the ballfield parking lot in the park and connect the curbs and sidewalks to the existing park entrance for a new roundabout that will be built at the intersection of 87th/Dresden/Elwood.

To do this work the temporary entrance that was opened May 15 needs to shift.

Detour signs will be placed in the area to help direct traffic. Drivers are encouraged to drive slow, obey signs and pay attention to road changes.

We know many people visit Fort Steilacoom Park and this work disrupts people’s routines. We appreciate the public’s patience during this temporary detour while we make the roads leading into the park safer for pedestrians and drivers.

About the project

Work started May 15 on this project with the closure of 87th Avenue SW, a portion of Dresden Lane SW and Elwood Drive SW.

Preliminary work included the removal of 36 trees from the right-of-way. The city took additional time to survey the trees, saving those that may have otherwise come down previously. Once work is complete, 62 Garry Oaks will be planted throughout the project area to return tree cover and increase the overall tree canopy.

This project will add sidewalks to the southwest side of Angle Lane, and the west side of Elwood Drive. The chicanes are being removed and a roundabout built at the Elwood/Dresden/87th intersection.

Construction is anticipated to last until early spring of 2024. During construction, the road will be open to single lane of one-way traffic. The roads will reopen July 15 for SummerFEST.