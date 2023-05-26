 Washinton State Pledges $500,000 toward affordable housing in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Washinton State Pledges $500,000 toward affordable housing in Lakewood

Submitted by LASA.

LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) is $500,000 closer to their $10.5 million capital campaign goal to build 25 units of affordable housing at Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Fairlawn AVE SW. Gravelly Lake Commons will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

State Representative Mari Leavitt is shown with the arrow that depicts the goal of $10.5 million dollar and the amount that Representative Mari Leavitt, State Senator T’wina Nobles and Representative Dan Bronoske championed through the state of Washington to bring $500k to the project.

