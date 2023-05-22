 Work Continues on New Street Near Old City Hall Complex – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Work Continues on New Street Near Old City Hall Complex

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

Construction is underway on a new street on the north side of Homestead Park between Bridgeport Way and Drexler Drive. To be named 37th St. Ct. W., the new roadway will include on-street parking, sidewalks, street lighting and a sewer line. When finished, it will provide much-needed access to the park and will serve as the first step in the further development of the vacant lot to the north.

﻿As part of the construction work, new on-street parking is also being added along Bridgeport Way along the former City Hall/Windmill Village lot. The project is funded through a $1 million grant from the State Department of Commerce. Work is expected to be complete by the end of June.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *