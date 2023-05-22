Work Continues on New Street Near Old City Hall Complex – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Construction is underway on a new street on the north side of Homestead Park between Bridgeport Way and Drexler Drive. To be named 37th St. Ct. W., the new roadway will include on-street parking, sidewalks, street lighting and a sewer line. When finished, it will provide much-needed access to the park and will serve as the first step in the further development of the vacant lot to the north.

﻿As part of the construction work, new on-street parking is also being added along Bridgeport Way along the former City Hall/Windmill Village lot. The project is funded through a $1 million grant from the State Department of Commerce. Work is expected to be complete by the end of June.