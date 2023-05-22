Ribbon Cutting Planned at South 64th Street and Pacific Avenue – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities (TACOD) and the City of Tacoma’s Public Works Department will hold a ribbon cutting and banner waving ceremony on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at all four corners of the intersection of South 64th Street and Pacific Avenue.

This event will celebrate the completion of upgrades at the intersection of South 64th Street and Pacific Avenue extending eastward into the intersection of East McKinley Avenue and East 64th Street. Community will gather one block east on “A” street just off 64th at 1:30 p.m. to offer comments in advance of the 2 p.m. ceremony and then will migrate to the intersection for the banner waving activity.

The improvements provide wheelchair accessible lanes, adjacent bike lanes, and accessible cross walks with audio signals to enable better navigation in this East Tacoma community.

Navigating city streets, especially across busy intersections, can be particularly challenging for people with disabilities including those who use wheelchairs, people who are blind or legally blind, and people ambulating with other assistive devices such as walkers and electric carts.

“These improvements at South 64th are a really good example of what the city is doing well, and we wanted to celebrate this win” said Anthony Caldwell, the TACOD’s Public Works Subcommittee Chair who first recommended the commission support an event such as this, several years ago at a commission meeting.

Public Works continues to design and implement projects across the city to make movement easier and safer for those with disabilities and is devoting substantial time and resources to communities that have lacked proportional investment in the past.

“I was involved in advocating for the access improvements at the Pierce County Board of Elections and this project is another example of how the city is making life easier for people like myself who travel everywhere by wheelchair,” added Immediate Past Commission Chairperson Krystal Monteros.

Newly elected chair, Amin Tony Hester, will offer comments before the ceremony along with Mr. Caldwell and Ms. Monteros.

For more information about the City’s commissions, boards and committees and how to get involved, visit cityoftacoma.org/cbc. For more information on this project, visit the East 64th Street Improvements page.