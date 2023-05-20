Actors needed to play disaster survivors June 8 at PLU – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Serve Washington.

Serve Washinton, the commission for national and community service, is looking for volunteers to play the role of disaster survivors during an exercise from noon to 5 p.m. June 8 at Pacific Lutheran University.

Actors of all ages and abilities are welcome and no experience is necessary. A professional will use makeup, or “moulage,” to give you a mock injury and some directions. Then CERT volunteers will practice assessing your injuries and transporting you to safety. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Teams. CERTs are volunteers who are trained in light search and rescue, fire safety, first aid and other skills to help community members during a disaster.

Interested? Email celso.rangel@ofm.wa.gov