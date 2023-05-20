 Actors needed to play disaster survivors June 8 at PLU – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Actors needed to play disaster survivors June 8 at PLU

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Serve Washington.

Serve Washinton, the commission for national and community service, is looking for volunteers to play the role of disaster survivors during an exercise from noon to 5 p.m. June 8 at Pacific Lutheran University.

Actors of all ages and abilities are welcome and no experience is necessary. A professional will use makeup, or “moulage,” to give you a mock injury and some directions. Then CERT volunteers will practice assessing your injuries and transporting you to safety. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Teams. CERTs are volunteers who are trained in light search and rescue, fire safety, first aid and other skills to help community members during a disaster.

Interested? Email celso.rangel@ofm.wa.gov

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *