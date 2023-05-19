Tacoma City Council Member Joe Bushnell comment regarding Community Safety Efforts on Hosmer Street – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

“I recognize how difficult it has been, for so many residents and businesses, to endure the crime and violence that has been plaguing Hosmer Street for years. I am committed to making Hosmer Street a safe place to live, work, and for families and businesses to thrive. Through my work with the City of Tacoma, including the Tacoma Police Department, I trust that they are also committed to improving conditions on Hosmer Street.

“The Tacoma Police Department is continuing to work toward a full implementation of the Violent Crime Reduction Plan. Based on a three-year analysis of violent crime, arrests, and calls for service, the Tacoma Police Department selected 8820 Hosmer Street as the initial location to begin implementing Phase 2 of the City’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan. I appreciate the data-driven approach that the Tacoma Police Department is utilizing and, through this approach, they are clearly prioritizing Hosmer Street as an area of concern. Their current mid-term strategy includes Problem-Oriented, Place-Based Policing to address underlying conditions that contribute to recurring problems in crime-prone locations. This approach has proven to be more effective at reducing crime than merely increasing or intensifying traditional police activities.

“Not only is the Tacoma Police Department prioritizing Hosmer Street, but their continued commitment to working collaboratively with the community to prevent violent crime gives me hope for the future. I am also grateful to see that our community members have not wavered in their commitment to advancing health and safety concerns throughout Hosmer by their engagement with the Neighborhood Council, Safe Streets, community groups and business groups. With this level of engagement, passion and determination, we can make Hosmer the safe and welcoming street we know it can, and will be.”

For more information about the Violent Crime Reduction Plan, and to see the Tacoma Police Department’s presentation from May 16, please visit cityoftacoma.org/crimereduction.