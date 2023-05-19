Letter: Upon Returning Home – The Suburban Times

It was a generic birthday card for my wife mailed to our home.

As I returned from the mailbox, sorting through the bills and advertisements, there it was. The balloons and flowers and best wishes for a “Happy Birthday!” emblazoned on the envelope brought me pause, and I stood for a moment at the gate.

She no longer lives here.

I returned to my desk and picked up one of the books I had been given following the death of my wife two months ago tomorrow.

The words I read in the closing pages again gave me pause.

“Have you ever longed to be home?”

We had been married for 50 wonderful years, and long had been our love, and long had been her battle with cancer.

Tears come easily.

I turned the page.

“Some of you have bid farewell to lifelong partners.”

Placing my marker, I closed the book, and went for a walk.

Retracing my steps, there on our gate, was a reminder – one that again gave me pause.

It was a message she put there, a message she’d left behind for me.

Upon returning home.