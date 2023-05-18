Home in Tacoma Phase 2 Engagement Continues with 6 Events – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma is hosting six open house events between May 22 and June 14 for the Home in Tacoma Project—a multi-year effort to update Tacoma’s residential zoning to increase housing supply, choice and affordability.

Tacoma City Council members will host meetings in their districts. There will also be a virtual event held on ZOOM. The community is invited to discuss how to get housing growth right for Tacoma, learn about the actions being considered, and hear how Home in Tacoma relates to housing bills recently adopted by the Washington State Legislature.

All events will be from 6-8 p.m.

District 1: Wednesday, June 7th at Tacoma Public Library Swasey Branch (7001 6th Ave)

District 2: Thursday, May 25th at Meeker Middle School (4402 Nassau Ave NE)

District 3: Thursday, June 1st at Tacoma Community House (1314 S L St.)

District 4: Monday, May 22nd at Stewart Middle School (5010 Pacific Ave)

District 5: Thursday, June 8th at Tacoma Public Library Fern Hill Branch (765 S 84th St.)

Virtual Meeting: Wednesday, June 14th on Zoom

More information about engagement opportunities as well as information about the project is available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

Home in Tacoma is part of the City’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS), which is a citywide effort to address Tacoma’s housing affordability crisis. The AHAS consists of 27 strategic actions aimed to create affordable housing, reduce or eliminate housing displacement and homelessness, and stabilize housing for families in Tacoma through policies, protections, and development incentives. For more information about AHAS, visit cityoftacoma.org/AHAS.