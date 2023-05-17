May is Older Americans Month – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Older Americans are one of the fastest-growing demographics in the country. By 2038, 34% of the U.S. population will be 65+. Yet, more than 19 million older adults are living in homes that are in disrepair or ill-equipped to safely meet their needs, and 70% of homeowners say their home will need some type of modification in order for them to safely remain there as they age.

Tacoma Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program provides low-cost home repair and modifications to income-qualified senior homeowners to help preserve their homes and their independence. Homeowners like Michael, who realized the home repairs he had put off for too long needed to be dealt with. A heart condition forced Michael, an army veteran and former contractor, into retirement. His wife, Kyong, just finished cancer treatment.

“The garage roof had been leaking for over a year. The house roof had shingles missing and was leaking onto the front porch. I was told by an electrician that my service panel was outdated and should be replaced,” he said. “I kept putting these things off because we couldn’t afford them.”

Habitat’s AIP team replaced both the house and garage roofs, as well as the electrical panel. Now that their critical home repairs have been addressed and Kyong is healing from her treatment, Michael hopes that the couple will be able to make use of the small travel trailer their children gave them. “We’re looking forward to getting back to retirement.”

Is your home ready for you to age in place?

Think about where you live….. Would it be safe for you to live there in your 70s or 80s? Is there a bedroom and full bathroom on the ground floor? Do you have to climb steps to enter the home? In short, is it accessible?

There’s no better time than Older Americans Month to consider your home’s aging in place capability and plan for accessibility before there is an emergent need. Here are our top recommendations for ensuring that your home remains safe for you as you age.