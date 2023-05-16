Partners for Parks Announces $1 Million Grant for H-Barn Project – The Suburban Times

Partners for Parks announcement.

Partners for Parks is pleased to announce a $1 million project grant from the Names Family Foundation in support of the H-Barn restoration project at Fort Steilacoom Park, a 350+ acre historic area in Lakewood, WA.

The H-Barn Project is an innovative public-private partnership between the City of Lakewood and Partners for Parks, a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to improving Lakewood area parks. This public-private partnership seeks to raise a total of $7.5 million by 2025. Partners for Parks is leading a $3.5 million fundraising effort within the private sector that will, in turn, support a $4 million public investment from the City of Lakewood.

This project will foster the historic preservation and restoration of an iconic 120-year-old city landmark known as the H-Barn, due to its unique design. The H-Barn restoration project will also create a multi-functional facility for public and private use by the community, including interior and exterior spaces that will provide educational and recreational experiences for all visitors.

For older adults, the H-Barn Complex will provide a year-round meeting place for walks around the park and offer opportunities to interact and create social interactions. A variety of programs such as low impact exercise, yoga, and dance will be programmed by the city to maintain or increase independence, promote good health, build strong bodies and minds and connections which has proven to help mitigate loneliness and isolation.

The H-Barn will also serve the needs of our youth as a base for year-round athletic events. The park currently hosts competitive walking, running and cross-country races, baseball, soccer and outdoor volleyball tournaments, and biking, cyclocross and orienteering events. The majority of these events are for youth under the age of 20. This facility can serve as a space for event registration, press, communications or logistics center, and pre and post functions such as banquets, training areas and awards ceremonies.

Having facilities closer to home and by partnering with our local organizations, this project will increase the state of play for all youth and will expand access to fitness activities, in both traditional and non-traditional sports.

“We are deeply grateful to the Names Family Foundation for this grant, which will be directed toward construction costs for this iconic barn renovation. It will also build campaign momentum for a community project that has been in the wings for more than 20 years,” said Dave Betz, campaign chair and member of the Partners for Parks board of directors. “This pacesetting commitment by the foundation for the H-Barn project will surely inspire our campaign volunteers, raise sights among our contributors and hopefully generate credibility with other grantors, businesses, organizations and individuals to join with us in support of this exciting historic effort.”

The Names Family Foundation is community focused and honors the passion of Scott & ‘Sis’ Names who believed every person deserves to live a healthy life with access to sports, athletics and play with plenty of opportunities to be physically fit.

“The foundation is looking forward to working with Partners for Parks and the City of Lakewood to build a great partnership on this project,” added Names Foundation Executive Director Patricia Shults.

To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, or ways you too can support this historic campaign, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.