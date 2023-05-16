CPSD Learning in Motion – Battle of the Books – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside school halls to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, we join the Custer Elementary School “Super Readers” as they represent their school in the districtwide Battle of the Books competition.

In this competition, six elementary schools held intense battles to test students’ reading abilities. They were given nine books to read as a team and used their reading comprehension skills to answer questions about specific details from each book. The competition culminated in a final battle to discover which school’s team would claim the district’s championship title.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to get a glimpse of the dedication each stellar CPSD student gave to this competition.

Congratulations to all the competitors for their hard work!