Lakewood Double Homicide – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Department announcement.

Shortly before 2:00am on Monday, May 15, 2023, Lakewood Police received reports of gunshots at the Wisteria Walk apartment complex (3600 block of 112th St S). Information did not give a specific location for the responding Officers. After a short time the Officers were able to locate an apartment where the incident occurred. Officers made entry to the apartment where two males were located. The males were confirmed deceased from gunshot wounds a short time later.

The victims in the incident are an approximate 70 year old male, who is the resident of the apartment, and an approximate 50 year old male. Investigators have learned that the 50 year old was an acquaintance of the resident.

Major Crime Detectives have developed information that this appears to have been a targeted incident and are working on leads for the persons involved. Detectives have no motive at this time and will be continuing to work these leads. There is no danger to the general public at this time.