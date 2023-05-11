Community Meeting on May 18 to Address Homelessness – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries announcement.

Associated Ministries convenes Community Quarterly Meetings four times each year in partnership with other homeless and housing service providers working in Pierce County. Make plans now to join us for our second meeting of 2023. The goal of every meeting is to create an energizing space to gather to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community. Come to learn and see how you can get involved!

This is a free event but registration is requested at www.associatedministries.org/events

WHAT: AM Community Quarterly Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, May 18, 5:00-6:30 pm

WHERE: Bryant Neighborhood Center (at Trinity Presbyterian Church), 1615 6th Avenue, Tacoma 98405

WHO: Presenters at the May meeting include:

Gerald Daniels with Brotherhood Rise Center will share about the new Tiny Homes that have just been built in the Hilltop area. This new program provides a housing option for individuals and families experiencing homelessness that has been desperately needed for years. Come and learn how this vision transpired, as well as ways that you can become involved!

Alan Brown and Ty Dilworth with Catholic Community Services will share about the newest Safe Parking Program in our community at Holy Rosary Church. They will provide details on this new (and much-needed) temporary sheltering option that just came to fruition. Come and learn how you or your congregation can start a Safe Parking program of your own or support existing safe parking efforts.

Luke Storaasli with Associated Ministries will highlight an opportunity for anyone to make a significant difference in someone’s life. Luke will share how AM’s Community Connection Resource Center fills the gaps within services that are needed for families to secure and/or sustain housing. Sometimes even a $10 expense can be a barrier to securing housing or employment. Come and learn how you can be part of closing these gaps!

Please help us plan by remembering to register in advance.