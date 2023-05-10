Lakewood First Lions elects club officers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Dan Comsia was recently elected 2023/2024 president of the Lakewood First Lions Club, one of the oldest service clubs in Lakewood (1954). His term of office begins July 1st. Dan is a retired Lutheran pastor and PTSD counselor for the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs.

Other officers are RuthAnne Hickey, past president, LCIF coordinator, environmental chairperson; Melissa Cain, vice-president; Michael Brandstetter, treasurer; Lynda Jackson, secretary; Eric Warn, membership, public relations and marketing; Doreen Johnson, Tail Twister; Dr. Bob Allen, club administrator; Sally Saunders, service chairman #1; DeAnne Bennett; service chairman #2; Pete Piotrowski, Lion tamer #1; and Robin Ferguson, Lion tamer #2.

Club projects include making a difference in the sight and hearing of the youth in the Clover Park school district by doing basic hearing and vision screening at the request of school nurses; holding celebrations at Springbrook Park like Easter egg hunts, recycling plastic to purchase Trex benches for the Lakewood community to use and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club and other community organizations to provide summer and holiday programs; and diabetes education. Recycling eyeglasses and hearing aids along with street cleanup are also a focus of the club as well as participating in Caring for Kids activities;

Lakewood First Lions Club members adhere to two guiding philosophies – serving the Lakewood community and relishing the fun and camaraderie in doing good things. “Live like a Lion” is more than a slogan – it’s a calling. For more information go to http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/lakewood_first/ or call Eric Warn at 253-222-3742.