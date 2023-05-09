 Letter: The Promise – The Suburban Times

Letter: The Promise

Whether she brought them home herself from her visit to Holland with her sisters, or had the tulip bulbs shipped, I don’t remember.

But every spring when they burst forth in their beautiful display of color and texture, the tulips are a reminder of the promise.

Even the droplets left by the rain, and maybe especially the rain – yes, I think especially the rain – make the tulips, and the promise, more beautiful still.

It was on the first day of spring this year that I lost my life-long traveling companion to cancer and, like the rain, there have been many tears since.

But there is beauty there too – yes, I think, especially there.

Because of the promise: I Corinthians 2:9.

