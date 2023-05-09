 Aircraft crashes in Lakewood, two injured – The Suburban Times

Aircraft crashes in Lakewood, two injured

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

Photo courtesy West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after noon today firefighters were called to the scene of a float plane crash at the 11200 block of Greystone Drive SW in Lakewood. On arrival firefighters found the plane to be engulfed in flames situated very close to a house. Firefighters treated two patients who were transported to local hospitals with significant injuries. This situation could have been much worse had it not been for the quick action of the homeowners who helped to pull the pilot from the plane. The NTSB will be working to determine the cause of the crash.

Learn more at this KIRO 7 story.

Lakewood Police closed traffic on Gravelly Lake Dr for a period of time on Tuesday afternoon and re-opened all lanes shortly after 3 pm.

