Upcoming Event: The State of the Urban Forest, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Upcoming Event: The State of the Urban Forest, 2023

Submitted by Danny Person.

Join the Tacoma Tree Foundation for a special in-person conversation focused on tree canopy and climate connections in Tacoma.

Kristi Lynett, City of Tacoma Sustainability Officer for the City of Tacoma, will discuss the impact that climate change is having in our community and the role of trees in making us more resilient.

Mike Carey, Urban Forest Program Manager for the City of Tacoma, will share about recent progress on tree policy and programs at the city level.

Lowell Wyse, Executive Director of Tacoma Tree Foundation (TTF), will talk about the many ways that TTF is working to educate the public about urban forestry and create “tree equity” across the South Sound.

This panel will be held at the University of Washington Tacoma and moderated by Pierce County Council Member Ryan Mello. Suggested donations of $15 or more will support Tacoma Tree Foundation programs.

Date: May 25

Time: 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Location: UWT (exact room to be determined)

You can register at: tinyurl.com/sotuf23

