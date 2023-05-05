Statewide Flag Lowering, May 7 – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 7, 2023 , in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The Governor’s Office has no objections to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 5, 2023. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 7, 2023, or first thing Monday morning, May 8, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.