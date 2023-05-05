Root Beer. Ginger Beer, and Bundaberg . . . – The Suburban Times

Spicy Ginger Craft Soda (left) and Bundaberg Ginger Beer (right).

As a teenager living in Ponders Corner I delivered the Tacoma News Tribune on Saturdays for a friend who attended church on Saturday. My parents owned the LaCasa Motel in Ponders Corner. I delivered the newspapers from Ponders Corner to Bridgeport Way and onto McChord Field. I rewarded myself with a nickle Coke from a Coke machine at McChord and a bottle of Tang Root Beer at one of the local motels before heading home. I loved root beer then and still do.

As a senior at Clover Park High School my buddies and I would play two-hand touch football on the weekends at the play fields of Clover Park High School, which of course really turned into tackle football. We played during the spring and summer. On the hot days or even just the warm days we would finish playing and head over to A&W Root Beer. There was nothing like a quart of A&W to cool us down.

“Root beer is a sweet North American soft drink traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree Sassafras albidum or the vine of Smilax ornata (known as sarsaparilla, also used to make a soft drink, sarsaparilla) as the primary flavor. Root beer is typically but not exclusively non-alcoholic, caffeine-free, sweet, and carbonated. Like cola, it usually has a thick and foamy head. A well-known use is to add vanilla ice cream to make a root beer float.” – Wikipedia

One of our long-term clients at LaCasa, a cook at Fort Lewis, retired and left the motel with treasures from his years in the army. He left us with a dozen boxes of K-Rations, sport coats (my size), dozens of photographs he had taken of Hiroshima right after the end of World War II, and several cases of Ginger Beer. Although I loved root beer, ginger beer had a little extra zip that I still enjoy to this day.

“Traditional ginger beer is a sweetened and carbonated, usually non-alcoholic beverage. Historically it was produced by the natural fermentation of prepared ginger spice, yeast and sugar. Current ginger beers are often manufactured rather than brewed, frequently with flavor and color additives, with artificial carbonation. Ginger ales are not brewed. Ginger beer’s origins date from the colonial spice trade with the Orient and the sugar-producing islands of the Caribbean. It was popular in Britain and its colonies from the 18th century. Other spices were variously added and any alcohol content was limited to 2% by excise tax laws in 1855. Few brewers have maintained an alcoholic product.” – Wikipedia

For years my favorite ginger beer has been Bundaberg from Australia. Indo Asian is one of our favorite restaurants in Tacoma and one of those reasons is they provide Bundaberg Ginger Beer ($5.00) a bottle) with their meals. My wife, Peggy, has injections every other week at her pulmonologist’s office in the Baker Center. I usually drop her off and then head to Stadium Thriftway in the Tacoma Stadium District. We love their cranberry oatmeal cookies AND they have Bundaberg Ginger Beer ($2.49 a bottle), which we share.

I’ve never been one to take things just as they are, I like to look around and see else is available, and at what price. We found that at Dollar Tree. For $1.25 plus tax we can have a Spicy Ginger Craft Soda. A little more bite would be nice for both the Sprecher Spicy Ginger and the Bundaberg, but the taste is there and the price is excellent. We recommend both.

“WBC Spicy Ginger Soda has the robust taste of ginger blended with a bit of citrus to balance out the heat. This soda is the perfect addition to many a cocktail or mock tail, and great on its own as well. Made with 100% real sugar.”

Where does that leave us with A&W Root Beer? Well, at my age I’m not looking at tackling anyone any more. A&W is a good root beer, no doubt about it, but for that extra tang, I’ll go with the Spicy Ginger.