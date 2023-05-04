Temporary entrance coming to Fort Steilacoom Park, road closures planned – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

On May 15 the city will close the 87th Avenue, Dresden Lane and Elwood Drive all near the entrance to Fort Steilacoom Park. A new, temporary entrance to the park will be built. This entrance will allow access from 87th Avenue directly south of Steilacoom Boulevard.

The road closures will remain in place until mid-July. The roads will reopen for SummerFEST July 15.

The closure is part of approved road improvements to Angle Lane and Elwood Drive. This project will add sidewalks on the southwest side of Angle Lane and a trail on the west side of Elwood.

In addition, the city is building and installing a new water main under 87th to Dresden as part of the project.

Read more about this project.