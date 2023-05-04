Tacoma City Council Member Keith Blocker statement on Passage of Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5080 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

“E2SSB 5080 makes critical changes to the Cannabis Social Equity Program that address the disproportionate and negative consequences communities of color have faced for using or selling cannabis. Most importantly, this bill will ensure there is parity in the licensing system for producers and retailers, giving everyone an opportunity to thrive in Washington’s multi-million dollar retail cannabis industry.

I am grateful to Washington state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña for sponsoring this bill and the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board for requesting and championing the bill, as well as the many legislators, proponents and advocates who joined me in support of the bill throughout the legislative process.

The passage of this bill helps Washington state provide equitable opportunities for wealth-building and entrepreneurship. We must keep building on this success. Together, I know we can continue our vital work supporting communities of color and ensuring everyone has the chance to pursue their dreams.”