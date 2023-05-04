RFP for 2023 Waughop Lake Alum Treatment – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

City Project Number 401.0018

The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for professional services from qualified contractors for the purpose of an alum treatment for algae control in Waughop Lake. The City’s needs are outlined below.

Project Schedule

The City’s timeline for selecting a contractor and treating the lake is as follows:

RFP due date May 16, 2023

Award of Contract June 5, 2023

Alum Application Windows June 12-16, 19-23, or 26-30, 2023

Submittal Criteria

Proposals can be delivered or mailed to: City of Lakewood Attn: Weston Ott 6000 Main St SW Lakewood, WA 98499

Or emailed to: Weston Ott at wott@cityoflakewood.us

All hard copy proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and plainly marked on the outside “2023 Waughop Lake Alum Treatment Project #401.0018”. All emailed proposals shall have “2023 Waughop Lake Alum Treatment Project #401.0018” in the subject line. Proposals shall be limited to 15 pages – 8.5”X11”, 11 pt. font pages not including the cover. The deadline to submit proposals is May 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm (Pacific Standard Time). Proposals received after the deadline will not be considered.

The complete RFP, including Technical Specifications, are available by clicking here.

A hard copy of the RFP is available for review in the Public Works Engineering Department located on the 2nd floor of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Please direct any questions to Weston Ott at (253) 983-7725 or at the email address above.

Persons with disabilities may request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms by calling (253) 589-2489.