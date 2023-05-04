New Executive Director for LASA – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shannon O’Connell.

LASA fundraising breakfast at Clover Park Tech College on April 26, 2023.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Scales as the next Executive Director of LASA. We want to express our thanks to all involved in the search, as this was an undertaking that required the involvement of a vast network of contacts to connect with the right person for the job.

Over the last 20 years Jason has worked in the local community college system, with city governments, and community-based organizations. In that time, he has seen the importance, power, and influence that being stably housed has in a person or family’s lives. Jason brings a wealth of experience having worked at every level of social service organizations, most recently at Tacoma Community House and the REACH Center as Interim Executive Director.

“The work and impact that LASA provides to individuals, families, and the community are why I am excited about the opportunity to join this great organization,” said Jason Scales. “LASA has been a stalwart in housing space, and I hope to be a part of its growth and great work for a long time.”

LASA has been offering housing for families experiencing homelessness for the last thirty years. Our housing includes emergency shelter, Rapid Re-Housing, Permanent Supportive Housing, and affordable housing. We pride ourselves in our exceptional service to the people in our community, and we provide this service through the abilities of our team, headed by strong leadership.

As Jason leads LASA into the future, we look forward to completing our Hygiene Center, which includes shower and laundry facilities, by the end of summer. Jason is also taking the lead on Phase III of the LASA campus: 25 one-, two-, and three-bedroom affordable apartments named Gravelly Lake Commons intended for families making between 30% and 50% of the Area Median Income. Following completion of these units, Phase IV will bring us an additional 25 units of affordable housing as well as a 24-hour affordable daycare. We look forward to providing the same high level of service to our community for many years to come.