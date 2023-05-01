Lakewood United: An Invitation and a “Thank You” – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

The public is invited to join us on Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 pm at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom Campus, Olympic Bldg., Room 102.

Guest Speaker: Julie A Manley White Ph.D., Chancellor and CEO of Pierce College District

According to a recent economic impact study, each year Washington’s community and technical colleges, their students and their former students add $20.5 billion to the state’s economy. This translates into 321,549 jobs. Julie A. Manley White believes community colleges change lives. White is proud to advocate locally, statewide and nationally for resources and partnerships to support students and employees. Join us as we learn more about Pierce College and the positive impact it has on our community.

Lakewood United would like to thank our most recent presenter, Mr. Ron Banner, who serves as the Superintendent of the Clover Park School District which serves nearly 12,800 students and their families. Lakewood United members and community members in attendance were proud to hear about the quality initiatives that are taking place in the school district. Mr. Banner encouraged us to get involved by becoming District Ambassadors as we:

Help tell the positive district story.

Help build community as a way to build positive relationships and trust.

Promote CPSD Pride by celebrating the hard work taking place in our local schools.

Come together to serve our community in a variety of ways to support students.

Again thank you Mr. Banner! Your commitment to our community and the Clover Park School District is greatly appreciated.

Lakewood United News and Meeting Dates