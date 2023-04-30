Sail on “HMS Titanic” With Your Own Special Boarding Pass – The Suburban Times

Phil Raschke story.

For over 111 years the sinking of RMS Titanic has fascinated young and old alike. Considered unsinkable, this brand new ocean liner was the largest in service at the time it struck an iceberg around 11:40 pm on 14 April 1912 while carrying an estimated 2,224 people. Two hours and 45 minutes later Titanic was on its way to the bottom of the ocean with its Captain and some of the richest people on the planet. Only 710 survived the disaster.

On Tuesday, May 2, Titanic expert Peter Cook, a member of the British Titanic Society, will present a riveting program on the latest Titanic findings to include a direct Titanic connection to Lakewood plus a display of Titanic artifacts. Also, the first 50 attendees will be given an official “Titanic” boarding pass. Later in the presentation they will learn if they made it onto a lifeboat or perished into the icy cold Atlantic.

Also, there will be free drawings for a beautiful gold plated Titanic keepsake and a copy of the Centenary Edition of the colorful book “Titanic, the Legend of the Unsinkable Ship.”

Doors open at 6 pm. Event is free to the public, but seating is limited. Light refreshments will be available.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Parking is free, but limited. For more information, call 253-682-3480. Number is message capable 24/7. Covid masks available, but not required.

Don’t miss this once in a lifetime event!