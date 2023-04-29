Public input needed for Tourism Destination Strategic Plan – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County is developing a long-term Tourism Destination Strategic Plan and is seeking input from County residents about tourism in the region. The online survey is administered by Pierce County Economic Development in partnership with both Pierce County’s Tourism Promotion Area Hotel Commission and Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Gathering resident input is critical to understanding how tourism impacts Pierce County communities and what makes the region a great place to visit. The feedback will help develop the 10-year plan, which will shape tourism planning and development in Pierce County that benefits both residents and visitors.

The survey is open and closes Friday, May 12. Pierce County residents can complete the survey online, which will take approximately 15 minutes. For more details and updates, visit PierceCountyWa.gov/TourismSurvey.