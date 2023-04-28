Steilacoom’s Mill Fire Update – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

During the evening of Wednesday, April 26, a fire was reported within one of the structures upon the old mill property. The first public safety units arrived on scene within 5 minutes, and the fire was reported under control about an hour afterwards. The involved property is the same property in which a brush fire occurred a few weeks ago, but the location of the fire was a little over 600 feet away from the location of the brush fire. The terrain between both fire locations is challenging to navigate, and it is currently unclear if both fires are related. This is the second significant structure fire upon the property within the past decade.

Public Safety and Town Administration continue to stay in close contact with the property owner, and we already have assessments planned within the coming days to remove the encampment discovered during the brush fire.

Investigators from West Pierce Fire worked throughout the night to collect evidence and have determined the structure fire was intentionally set. No suspects have yet been identified.

Public Safety is grateful for the exceptional service we continue to receive in partnership with West Pierce Fire and Rescue.