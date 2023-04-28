Pierce County South Hill Community Holds Meeting in Consideration of Incorporation – The Suburban Times

Submitted by South Hill Citizens for Incorporation.

Puyallup, WA – South Hill community members and leaders will assemble at the South Hill Advisory Commission meeting on Monday May 1 – 7 pm @ Rogers High School, 12801 86th Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98373 in the library in room 147.

The meeting will be open to the public during which persons in favor of cityhood for South Hill community will share the benefits of incorporation and discussions within the community over the last year. Issues which are high on the list are having a local government, public safety, and a charter to allow certain guidelines for taxes or the ability to create laws for community standards our area wants to maintain.

South Hill’s distinctive area and landscape has seen many transformations deserving of individualized local attention. Incorporation will ensure a balanced vision of growth and development while preserving the diverse region, through focused investment in schools, roads, and athletics, securing places of faith, and a voice for local businesses.

“That’s the spirit of true democracy – empowering people to make informed decisions about their own future. Providing them with the necessary tools and information is the first step towards achieving that goal,” stated Paul Herrera, Piece County Councilman District 2 on such incorporation efforts.