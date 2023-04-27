RFQ: Cirque Park Community Center Feasibility and Site Plan Study – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The City of University Place, Washington is seeking qualified consultants for a community center feasibility and site plan study for a 100,000 square foot area located at Cirque Park. This area has been identified in the City’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan and the Cirque Park Master Plan as a desired location for a future community center and athletic courts.

Work to be performed by consultant shall include conducting a feasibility study for a community center including community outreach, cost estimates and staffing needs and the preparation of a conceptual site plan that may allow for a potential phasing of improvements.

View the complete RFQ packet on the Bid Opportunities Page.