 RFQ: Cirque Park Community Center Feasibility and Site Plan Study – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

RFQ: Cirque Park Community Center Feasibility and Site Plan Study

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

The City of University Place, Washington is seeking qualified consultants for a community center feasibility and site plan study for a 100,000 square foot area located at Cirque Park.  This area has been identified in the City’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan and the Cirque Park Master Plan as a desired location for a future community center and athletic courts.

Work to be performed by consultant shall include conducting a feasibility study for a community center including community outreach, cost estimates and staffing needs and the preparation of a conceptual site plan that may allow for a potential phasing of improvements.

View the complete RFQ packet on the Bid Opportunities Page.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *