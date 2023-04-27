Help preserve the beloved ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tom Marsh, Lakes High School Class of 1966.

Does the beloved ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign on Gravelly Lake Drive in Lakewood deserve to be preserved?

If Potlatch, Latah County, Idaho, can save a sign, so could Lakewood, Pierce County, Washington.

The Lewiston (Idaho) Tribune says the Potlatch Historical Society is repairing a 1950s neon Carter’s Log Inn Restaurant. Many longtime residents have fond memories of the inn.

In Lakewood, there are those who remember “Lakewood Shops Located on Picturesque Gravelly Lake Drive.” (TNT/Tacoma News Tribune headline) when they opened in 1951. While there are still great businesses there (the shops) today, the ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign needs to be refurbished before it deteriorates more.

The black & white (top) photo shows the ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign on Halloween 1956. (Credit: Richard’s Studio, Northwest Room at The Tacoma Public Library,)

A color (bottom) photo taken April 6, 2023, shows the ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign today. (Credit: TM)

Want to help refurbish the ‘Lakewood Shops’ sign? It’s up to those who live or lived in Lakewood and/or those interested in preserving history to make it happen!